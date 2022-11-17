DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville is getting a new fire chief but he’s not new to the department. He was promoted to the top job after 24 years there. And he’s ready to take on the challenges.

Incoming fire chief Aaron Marcott said he’s very big on community. So, getting more involved in the city’s outreach programs is one of his top priorities. The other is continuing to bring in more firefighters just like his predecessor. They have one vacancy and will have three by the end of the month. Right now, there are no applicants.

He said with more involvement and a full staff he can better ensure the needs of the community are met. Marcott said this is a role he was preparing for his entire career.

“I still got a few years before I can even retire, but I hope to be there as long as the city would have me for right now,” said Marcott. “As long as I feel like I’m contributing and making progress and relevant to the community and things, I think I hope to be here for quite a while. Until I can leave in a better place than I found it or took over it.”

Outgoing fire chief Don McMasters said Marcott will have his hands full, but he has the right ideas. He will also take over the search for new fire engine and aerial truck.

Marcott’s first day will be Nov. 30th.