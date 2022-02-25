DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are searching for a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend.

It happened Thursday night in the Walmart parking lot on North vermilion street in Danville.

Police say 23-year old Francis Briscoe of Tilton attacked the victim while she was trying to leave. Shanae Beasley a team leader at crosspoint human services in Danville works to try and keep domestic issues from escalating this far, and it did escalate in that parking lot last night. Police say Briscoe walked up to his ex-girlfriend outside the store and started arguing with her. She tried to get in her car and leave when they said Briscoe shot at her. The 20-year old went to the hospital and is in stable condition. Beasley says domestic abuse can start small.

Beasley said, “It gets there subtly. It might be him making a joke saying your fat or you’re lazy, or it could be him blaming you for every single type of thing or her I do want to make that clear.”

Beasley that if you do see signs reach out.

She said to find a place that is far away, where your partner will not be able to find you and she knows that’s not always easy, but there are people to help. If you are in a situation you need to get out of there’s a hotline number to call 800-799-7233.