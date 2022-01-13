Danville VA’s new leader comes from within

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville, which serves veterans and their caregivers, has new leadership coming from within.

The VA said Thursday Dr. Staci Williams is the agency’s new executive director. Williams has been the VA’s acting medical center director since August.

“VA has been a national leader in telehealth for several years; long before the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams said in a statement. “That expertise has allowed us to continue to provide services to many veterans throughout the pandemic.”