DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The VA hospital in Danville is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Officials say it’s only the beginning of a year packed with festivities. Today, they brought out cupcakes and live music to celebrate all of the work the VA has done.

They wanted to spread the word about services they offer outside of physical needs. They plan to roll out a different event every month to celebrate 125 years of helping America’s heroes.

“After the service, it actually laid a foundation where I can come in and get medical, physical, and mental help if I needed it. And I actually got a job out here, so it was a blessing. The VA is actually a blessing. They bless a whole lot of people, a whole lot of organizations and programs,” said VA engineer Vincent Beard.

The VA says it’s important to include the staff in these events because 90 percent are veterans themselves.