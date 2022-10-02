DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A flu clinic will open Monday where people can get vaccinated early against seasonal flu.

The clinic starts at 1 p.m. on October 3 at the Lakeview College of Nursing Auxiliary Building. It lasts till 4 p.m. and opens to the public.

Brittany Lawson, the interim dean and an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing, said she is glad to bring this event to the community by working with the Vermilion County Health Department.

“We’re excited that our students will gain valuable experience by participating in this community-wide clinic,” Lawson said. “Our faculty and students appreciate this opportunity to partner with the Vermillion County Health Department.”

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), it takes the flu shot around two weeks to build immunity, which lasts up to 12 months. CDC recommends anyone six months and older to get a flu shot every year because immunity reduces over time.

For anyone 19 or older, the cost for an adult flu shot will be $40 at the clinic. Officials said Medicare, Medicaid, State Employees’ and most private insurance plans cover adult flu shots. Officials said people should prepare their proof of insurance when coming for vaccination.

Here are some preventative actions the Vermilion County Health Department encourages everyone to take:

• Wash your hands with soap and hot water, and keep hand sanitizers nearby as a backup.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Maintain your personal space (three to six feet) away from other people.

• Cough/sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and properly dispose of it immediately, then wash your hands.

• Keep your hands away from your face — especially your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Frequently sanitize hard surfaces, like countertops and door knobs.

• Teach your children to wash their hands properly.

The Vermillion County Health Department said they hope to decrease the spread of germs this flu season with everyone’s effort.