DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion River Fall Festival is back this weekend for its 47th year at Ellsworth Park.

The festival starts on September 16 at 5 p.m. and runs till September 18 at 4 p.m. Officials said this event features family activities and will have plenty of fun for everyone.

There will be dozens of vendors for crafts, fall décor, food and unique products. Children can enjoy inflatable bounce houses and other games in the beautiful park.

Opening hours: Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Ongoing daily activities: Brooks Farms, 60+ Craft Vendors, Food Trucks & Baked Goods, Carnival Games, Face Painting, Bounce Houses, Balloon Animals and Photo Booth

Friday only: JET, In Bloom, Dalton Halls, The Ktels

Saturday only: Farmer’s Market, Illiana Antique Car Show

Sunday only: Morning Yoga