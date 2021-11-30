Danville teenager turns himself in regarding shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting that happened last week.

In a news release, Commander Joshua Webb said 18-year-old Andre Parchman was identified as the suspect and he turned himself in after learning police were looking for him.

While investigating the shooting–which happened on November 24–officers learned an 18-year-old boy was being robbed and shot during the encounter. He is still in the hospital, according to Webb.

Parchman is facing aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon charges.