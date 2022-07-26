DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville teenager could possibly spend 40 years in prison for first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Dustin Cooper, 16, of Danville, is the first of four people to go on trial for the murders of 19-year-old Wyatt Bailey and 16-year-old Clayvonte Sloan.

The Vermilion County Jury found Cooper guilty in the murders of Sloan and Bailey. They also found him guilty of armed robbery.

Raoul said Cooper contacted Bailey in January of 2021 to buy marijuana. He said Cooper and four other teens robbed Bailey. Cooper was carrying a gun. Bailey also had a handgun. Bailey was shot in both legs, and Sloan was shot in the lower stomach. Before Cooper fled the scene, he shot Baily in the chest, said Raoul.

Cooper’s sentencing is scheduled for September 15th.

This case was co-prosecuted by the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office.