DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Danville will spend the next 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of taking part in the 2021 murders of two other Vermilion County teenagers.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday that Jaevin Griggs, 19, was sentenced the previous day. Griggs was convicted of first-degree murder in May in the shooting deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, on Jan. 17, 2021.

Raoul’s office partnered with the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office to prosecute Griggs and his co-defendants in the case.

“It is my hope this sentence will provide some sense of closure to the many families who were impacted by this senseless act of violence,” Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with local state’s attorneys and law enforcement agencies to protect residents from violent crimes and hold those who commit them accountable.”

The murders happened during a drug deal gone wrong. Raoul said Griggs and four other teenagers, including Sloan, drove to Bailey’s home in Oakwood to buy marijuana and related products, but they ended up attacking Bailey and tried to rob him.

Raoul said Bailey and Griggs were both armed with guns; so was 17-year-old co-defendant Dustin Cooper. During the attack, Sloan was shot in the abdomen when Bailey’s gun fired and Bailey himself was shot in both legs. As Bailey laid on the ground wounded, Cooper shot him in the chest and then left with Bailey’s gun and his marijuana products.

Bailey and Sloan both died from their wounds.

Raoul added that the group was caught a short time later by a Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputy responding to the shooting. The deputy pulled their car over and a search found the marijuana products and two guns. One was the gun stolen from Bailey and the other was an unregistered ghost gun that was used in the shooting.

“I’d like to thank the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for their efforts in this case,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. “The State’s Attorney’s Office will continue to request that violent juvenile offenders be transferred to adult court, when permitted by law, to face appropriate penalties for violent criminal acts.

Griggs is the third member of the teenage group that attacked Bailey to be sentenced for their role in the crime. Cooper was given an identical 40-year sentence last October and Camarion Halthon, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder the following month. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The fourth teen, 20-year-old Ali Bryant, has yet to go on trial. He is charged with first degree murder and armed robbery.