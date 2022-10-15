DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A concert tonight marks the beginning of the Danville Symphony Orchestra’s new season.

The landmark 55th season will feature four concerts. The first show A Night in Paris, a concert of French-inspired light classics, Broadway and cabaret music, starts on October 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The orchestra’s Music Director Maestro Swerling celebrates his final season and says farewell to the audience he has served for 27 years. Officials said Swerling achieved “a rare accomplishment and partnership for any symphony orchestra.”

“We are glad he is still with us for this season, which will be as exciting as ever,” officials said.

The Danville Symphony Orchestra welcomes the Springfield Ballet Company back to town on December 18th for a matinee performance of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Children will join the dance company as a tradition.

A classical concert will happen on March 11, 2023. Award-winning violinist Luke Hsu will perform American composer Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto as Mussorgsky’s famous Pictures at an Exhibition showcases the orchestra.

The season concludes on May 6, 2023, as Maestro Swerling conducts his final concert. This stunning performance of Broadway music will feature lyric baritone Robert Sims, who returns by popular demand to Danville.