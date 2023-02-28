DANVILLE Ill., (WCIA) – Danville firefighters responded to a large fire at a storage facility Monday night. It happened between Butler and Griggs Street around 11:50 p.m.

Danville’s fire chief said heavy flames spread throughout the facility, effecting several units. Firefighters were battling the fire and remained on scene for about 4 hours.

The fire was completely extinguished by 3:25 a.m. It caused around $120,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.