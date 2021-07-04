Danville shooting left 4 in hospital and people looking for an end to the violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Police in Danville are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that hurt several people.

A press release from the Danville Police Department said officers were called out just after 2 a.m. to the Shovelhead Saloon, 12 S. College St., after shots were heard in the area.

At the scene, police said they found a large crowd in the street and parking lot. There were three gunshot victims within the crowd, the release said, and a fourth victim arrived at the OSF emergency room for treatment.

Now, people living there are asking for a stop to the violence.

Police said there was a rap concert at the Shovelhead saloon and as people were leaving a crowd formed outside in the parking lot and street. That’s when someone started shooting.

Business owners nearby were upset to see the violence so close to them.

“You don’t want that association with your business. You don’t want people scared to come be kids. You don’t want people to not find the magic in life anymore,” Johnny Bonesteel, owner of The Vault said.

According to the release, the following people were hit by the gunfire:

A 27-year-old Danville man had gunshot wounds on both of his legs. He is expected to survive.

A 28-year-old Danville man had a gunshot wound on one of his legs. He is expected to survive.

A 27-year-old Danville was shot several times and is listed in serious condition.

A 35-year-old Chicago man was shot several times and is listed in serious condition.

Officers said they are still trying to identify and find any potential witnesses. No suspect description is available, the release said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

Danville Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 217-431-2250, or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS