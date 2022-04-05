DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Danville has been waiting for this moment for some time. They announced they’ll be breaking ground to build a new casino on April 19.

Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said it was “very exciting” to get the invitation to cut the ribbon that day. They’re working with local unions to do most of the construction work, so this project will open up hundreds of jobs – and he said that’s just a ripple effect.

When it’s finished, the casino is expected to open up 300 full-time employment opportunities.

“When I became acting mayor, this is one of the first things that the Director of Economic Development told me. She said, ‘Mayor, I think this season we have a shot at this actually happening, so we’ve got to be ready for this.’ We worked so hard, and so long and so quickly to find the right place,” he said.

He said they’re hoping to finish construction within a year. They’re projecting an opening date for March of 2023.