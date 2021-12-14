DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A progressive dinner, 5K run, and an egg hunt are all on tap in Danville next year as part of the city’s First Fridays program.



The city on Tuesday released the First Fridays schedule. Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer said in a news release that the events are meant to bring people together and support local businesses. Events are free or have a “low cost,” Greer said. Sponsors put up funding to support the program.



From the city’s announcement, the schedule is:

January 7–Progressive Dinner Featuring Downtown Venues

Enjoy dinner downtown with each course served at a different venue!



February 4–Danville’s Got Talent at The Fischer Theatre

A talent competition featuring Danville’s finest entertainers!



March 4–Glow Downtown 5K

An evening run in the heart of Downtown Danville with neon clothes, glow jewelry and paint, black lights, and party music!



April 1–Egg Hunt at Downtown Locations

Visit all of the local Downtown Danville shops to collect eggs –one egg at each location will be worth $100! Visit the Easter Bunny at Temple Plaza.



May 6–Sweets in the Streets & Community Yoga

Come enjoy all the sweet things including a bake sale, cakewalk, Lainey’s Ice Cream, Willy Wonka activities at the Danville Public Library, sweets vendors, live music, shopping at Sweet Repeats and fun candy decorations throughout downtown! Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5:00.



June 3–Summer Bash & Community Yoga & Summer Sounds

Come out for live music, food trucks, bounce houses, sidewalk chalk art competition, bubbles, water balloons, and much more! Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5:00 and Summer Sounds at Temple Plaza.



July 1–Sports and Brews & Community Yoga & Summer Sounds

Outdoor games including a bags tournament, volleyball tournament in Kresge Park, bocce ball, themed activities at The Danville Public Library, food trucks, and beer specials at the local downtown bars. Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5:00 and Summer Sounds at Temple Plaza.



August 5–Back to School Bash & Community Yoga & Summer Sounds

School supply give-a-way, touch-a-truck, bounce houses and games for kids of all ages! Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5:00 and Summer Sounds at Temple Plaza.



September 2–Wellness Walk & Community Yoga & Summer Sounds

Wellness vendors and activities set up throughout Downtown Danville and at Downtown Danville shops. Community Yoga at Kresge Park at 5:00 and Summer Sounds at Temple Plaza.



October 7–Halloween Event

Trick-or-Treat at Downtown locations & enjoy Halloween themed games and activities in Downtown parks!



November 4–Potterfest Downtown

Enjoy a Harry Potter themed festival where Downtown Danville transforms into a magical world!



December 2–Night of Lights Parade and Holiday Bazaar

View the wonderful Night of Lights parade that passes right through Downtown Danville and shop the Holiday Bazaar! Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides during the day and visit Santa at Temple plaza.