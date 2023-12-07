DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials from Danville School District #118 made an announcement to parents, urging them to talk to their students about the importance of appropriately communicating safety matters.

The announcement was made through a Facebook post on Thursday. Assistant Superintendent John Hart said the Danville High School administration was notified of a social media thread that referenced a student bringing a weapon to school and “shooting it up.” In response, school district officials took statements from both staff members and students who read or contributed to the thread.

Officials determined that the post was not establishing a new threat, but discussing an unfounded threat that was made in North Ridge Middle School earlier this week. Hart said the social media threat also does not seem to be credible, according to required threat assessments conducted with the Danville Police Department.

The Danville High School administration is working alongside Danville PD to identify the creator of the post and the intent behind it, Hart said. As of yet, no new details have been provided by witnesses.

On behalf of all school district officials, Hart encouraged parents to help their students learn how to appropriately communicate online about safety concerns. He also asked that parents let their children know that threats to student safety should be reported immediately.