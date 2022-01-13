Danville schools switching to remote learning on Friday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 will be conducting instruction remotely on Friday due to a sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among students, staff and bus drivers.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis said that while learning will be remote, extra-curricular activities will continue with masking and social distancing protocols in place. Food pickup sites will be announced soon.

Geddis asked parents to continue to monitor their children, themselves, and anyone else living in their home for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue and new loss of taste or smell. Anyone displaying these symptoms are advised to notify their healthcare provider immediately.

Anyone with COVID-related questions is advised to contact school nurse Danielle Montgomery by calling 217-444-1603 or by email.

Geddis said that the district is hoping to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18 after the weekend and observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.