Danville School District distributing food for kids in communities in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — School districts are also making sure kids get food.

Danville’s school district is giving out food on Fridays.

This is the second week of the program.

Last week, the district gave out 200 servings.

Each had four days worth of breakfast and lunch items.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Zetta Piggott, the director of food services for Danville School District. “I’m excited to be here and to come into a community, find a need, and have the ability to fill it.”

The distribution locations include the Fair Oaks administration building, South View, Meade Park, Beeler Terrace, Vermilion Gardens, and Bismarck and Main Streets.