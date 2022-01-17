Danville School District announces return to in-person classes

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 announced Monday evening that students will be returning to their classrooms on Tuesday.

The district switched to a virtual learning format last week because of a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases among students, staff and bus drivers. In the letter she sent to parents announcing the switch, superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis said the district hoped to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

That plan appears to be on track after the weekend and observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.