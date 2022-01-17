Danville School District announces return to in-person classes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
danville school district.jpg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 announced Monday evening that students will be returning to their classrooms on Tuesday.

The district switched to a virtual learning format last week because of a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases among students, staff and bus drivers. In the letter she sent to parents announcing the switch, superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis said the district hoped to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

That plan appears to be on track after the weekend and observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story