DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Schlarman Academy students are currently walking out in protest of an administrator’s firing.

Courtney Hemker, former Dean of Students at the school, confirmed to WCIA that parents are picking up their students and taking them home. A staff member at the school shared a video with WCIA of the walkout.

Hemker told WCIA that she was fired yesterday, and that the Assistant Principal, Mark Janesky resigned under duress because of conflicts with Principal Barbara Rew.

She also said harassment complaints were filed against Rew, but the complaints did not amount to anything after interviews were conducted.

WCIA has reached out to Rew and the Diocese of Peoria for comment but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.