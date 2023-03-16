DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A local restaurant in Danville will be featured on America’s Best Restaurant Roadshow.

Gilbert Street Cafe switched to carry-out and outdoor seating only to avoid closing during the pandemic. It quickly grew in popularity across Danville because of the all-day breakfast menu and meals made from scratch.

Now the customers get to share in this new excitement with the owners.

“People have been asking us about this for at least the past month now. When is the show coming? What was going to happen?” said Agron Selimi, owner. “we’re a little bit unsure ourselves, exactly, on how it’s going to work; but they should be here soon, and we’ll find out I guess.”

The restaurant was founded because of customer recommendations.

The episode should air sometime this spring.