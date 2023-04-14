SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced they are investing nearly $86 million in drinking water and wastewater projects throughout Illinois, including the Danville and Clinton Sanitary Districts.

“Communities throughout Illinois are facing significant challenges as they address aging infrastructure, and Illinois EPA is pleased to provide financial assistance to so many of them to help with those efforts,” said Director John J. Kim. “So far in fiscal year 2023, Illinois EPA has already invested nearly $232 million in our state’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and there are more communities in line to receive future funding from the program. These funds not only provide for safe drinking water and protect our water resources, but they also bring good jobs to each community.”

There are 11 Illinois counties receiving funds, with two of the recipients located in Central Illinois. DeWitt County’s Clinton Sanitary District will receive over $14 million to make multiple improvements to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) processes. This project will allow the district to replace deteriorated equipment and upgrade treatment processes so the WWTP will meet stricter phosphorus effluent limits anticipated in the near future.

In Vermilion County, the Danville Sanitary District will receive over $24.5 million to install two blowers, a sludge pump, and a new screening conveyor. The project includes replacement of three screw pumps, two screw motors, a new grit removal system, and the conversion of eight aeration tanks into tanks with anoxic/anaerobic, anaerobic, and aerobic zones. The district will also rehabilitate the existing digester and outfall system.

Recipient Amount Principal Forgiveness Clinton Sanitary District $14,460,980.00 $4,338,294.00 Danville Sanitary District $24,526,930.41 $5,000,000.00 Illinois EPA Drinking Water and Wastewater Projects loan recipients

The Illinois EPA said they are issuing $85,956,802 in water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (January – March 2023). The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects. A total of $13,326,437 in loan forgiveness was provided to those recipients meeting the loan rules for either the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate.

Illinois EPA’s SRF includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP) which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) for drinking water projects. These programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money, and the sale of bonds, to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects.

According to the Illinois EPA statement, the state matching funds for State FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs.

For more information about Illinois EPA’s SRF, visit https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/grants-loans/state-revolving-fund.html.