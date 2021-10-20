Danville Public Library temporarily closed for cleaning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Public Library officials said the library is closed Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, Executive Director Jennifer Hess said their staff is working with the Vermilion County Health Department and following their guidance. The library is being professionally disinfected.

Hess said they plan to reopen the library on Thursday at 9 a.m.. Their usual hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..