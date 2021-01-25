Danville Public Library reopens

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library is opening up again Monday for limited in-person service.

Library Director Jennifer Hess says high-risk patrons can exclusively visit between 9-11 a.m. on weekdays. Hours for the general public are from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

People can go to the library to browse the collection and check out, register in-person for a card, use a public computer (adults and teens only), or for copying, printing, and faxing services.

In-person reference assistance can be offered by appointment only. There are also limited seating options.

In order to maintain a safe social distance, only 50 patrons will be allowed in the library at one time.

Curbside service will still be available, including craft kits, along with the inter-library loan program. WiFi is also available in the library parking lot.

People must wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards, including at service desks, while inside the library.

