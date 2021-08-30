Danville Public Library offers special library card incentives

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Public Library (DPL) is offering a special Star Wars card incentive program in September.

Officials said the free library card gives people access to a great number of books, e-books, audiobooks, videos, DVDs, CDs and much more. The cards are available to new cardholders and existing cardholders with accounts in good standing. People who get this new card will be entered into a drawing to win Baby Yoda-themed prizes, including gift cards, a book signed by Star Wars author Timothy Zahn and an animatronic Baby Yoda.

“We have 5,000 limited edition Baby Yoda/Grogu library cards available, and my personal goal is to distribute all of them by the end of September,” said DPL Library Director Jennifer Hess.

According to officials, there are several card sign-up options:

– In-person at the Danville Public Library

– Online at www.danvillepubliclibrary.org

– Picking up an application at local businesses or local events

Anyone interested needs to fill out an application and provide proof of residency or property ownership in Danville.

For more information, visit Danville Public Library’s website or call 217-477-5220.