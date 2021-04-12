Danville Public Library in search of formal dresses for giveaway events

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library is looking for formal dresses to give away to high school students.

In a Facebook post, library officials said they have partnered with Danville High School to host two dress giveaways ahead of the school’s Spring Formal on May 8. The giveaways are scheduled for April 15 and April 21 from 2-4 p.m. in the high school’s little theatre. Dressing rooms will be available. The dresses are free for students.

If you wish to donate your new or gently used formal dresses, you can drop them off at the Library’s Curbside Pickup/West Side entrance from April 12-16 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m..