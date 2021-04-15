Danville Public Library hosting dress giveaway event for DHS Spring Formal

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville High School’s Spring Formal is coming up on May 8 — and the Danville Public Library is lending a hand to girls still looking for a dress to wear.

It’s hosting a dress giveaway event. Students got their first chance on Thursday to check out the inventory.

There’s no cost to students.

The high school got over 90 dresses last year but had to call off the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can still donate new or gently used dresses to the library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 16. They can be dropped off at the Library’s curbside pickup/west-side entrance.

More dresses are being handed out to students on Wednesday, April 21.

If you have questions, you can call the library at 217-477-5220.

Danville Public Library

319 N Vermilion St, Danville