DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library closed at noon on Monday.

Due to an air conditioning unit outage, outside rising temperatures caused too much warmth for the library’s interior. For the comfort of patients and staff, the library plans to open once again to the public on September 21 at 9:00 a.m following scheduled repairs.

Regular library hours are Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Other information regarding the library can be found here.