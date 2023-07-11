DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) —Garfield pool in Danville is more than a year behind schedule from opening.

Danville officials said the pool was originally slated to open this year but is still under construction. Employees assure people that the upgrades will be worth the wait. A new locker room, bath house and a three slide system are in the works.

However, plans for a concession stand were stopped because costs were too high. City Engineer Sam Cole hopes the pool will be a place that attracts people from surrounding towns once renovations are done.

“It may not be people from Indianapolis that are coming here to use our pool,” Cole said. “But people from the smaller towns in the area will have something right in their backyard or that their neighbor has that they can visit.”

Cole is also hoping to lower the cost of renovations from $12.6 million to $11 million. Opening day is expected to be Memorial Day of 2024.