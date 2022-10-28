DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night.

Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to her back and leg. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The victim told officers she was sitting in her parked car when someone in a white truck started shooting at her car. The truck then fled the scene and was last seen driving south away from the area.

No other suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.