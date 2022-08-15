(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting.

In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. They got a report that a 31-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She told police she was walking to her car when she heard multiple shots. She then realized she had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. She was released.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.