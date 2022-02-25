DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old woman was hurt after a shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Vermilion Street Thursday night.

Danville Police were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. in response to a victim with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman with one gunshot wound to her torso and another one in her lower back. The victim told police that she was in the parking lot when she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend who began arguing with her. The victim said she was attempting to get into her car to leave when the suspect shot her twice with a handgun and then fled the scene in his pickup truck.

According to police officers, the suspect was identified as 23-year-old Francis Briscoe III. Briscoe has brown hair and brown eyes, he is about 5’6” tall and is around 170 lbs.

Police said Briscoe was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and was possibly driving a black-colored 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with Illinois registration #3387590-B.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her wounds. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Briscoe is encouraged to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.