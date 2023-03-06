DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is warning of fentanyl in the community after they said there has been an increase in related overdose incidents since the start of the year.

Danville Police officials said in a Facebook post that fentanyl is often added to substances like counterfeit pills, heroin, cocaine and meth without the knowledge of the person using these drugs. As a result, they are overdosing by accident.

Fentanyl can enter the body by inhalation, oral exposure, ingestion and even skin contact. Officials cautioned that people should not handle or touch any substances that they are not familiar with or that they suspect to be a controlled substance. They also listed several symptoms of an overdose:

Constricted (very small) pupils

Severe respiratory depression, such as slow or shallow breathing

Cold, clammy skin

Gray, blue, or pale skin

Blue or purple lips and nails

Respiratory arrest, or altogether stopped breathing

Extreme decreases in the level of consciousness

Limp or flimsy arms and legs

Slurred speech or inability to speak

Loss of consciousness

Unresponsiveness

Vomiting

Making choking or gurgling sounds

Officials added that because fentanyl overdoses are medical emergencies, people should immediately call 911 if they believe someone is overdosing or experiencing the aforementioned symptoms.