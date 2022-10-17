DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are looking to keep you safe from drunk drivers this Halloween.

The Police Department is asking drivers to not drive under the influence. It’s part of their impaired driving campaign.

From now to the end of October, Danville Police will have up to three extra officers on the streets.

A few of their safety tips include if you see someone driving drunk, then contact the police and if someone is about to drive drunk, then take their keys and help them home safe.