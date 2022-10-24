DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that left two people hurt over the weekend.

The first shooting happened at 3 a.m. on Saturday in the area of May and Pries Streets. As officers arrived at that location in response to a shots-fired report, the 38-year-old victim arrived at OSF Hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. The wound was not life-threatening and the victim was listed in stable condition.

Officers responded to the hospital and met with the victim, who said he was sitting in his car on May Street when someone started shooting at him. The victim could not provide a description of the suspect.

The second shooting happened 23 hours later at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers heard shots being fired near the Days Hotel at 77 North Gilbert Street and found a 41-year-old man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg. The wound was not life-threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said the initial investigation indicated that there was a verbal altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired. No suspect information was released.

Danville Police asked anyone with information about either of these shootings to contact them at 217-431-2250 or to contact Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.