DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville anti-violence group is teaming up with the city’s police department in the hopes of bringing justice to those responsible for the city’s unsolved murders.

Three Kings of Peace announced that, after consulting with Police Chief Christopher Yates, they will be offering $3,000 for any information that results in the arrest and conviction of someone responsible. The group consists of more than 20 Danville citizens who are “united in the mission of advancing peace and social justice throughout the community.”

“We want to provide information to help the Danville Police bring to justice the culprit or culprits in any unsolved homicides to justice,” said Reverend Frank McCullough, pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Three Kings co-founder. “We are also receiving donations to provide financial support for the families of the victims.”

For more information or to donate support to victims’ families, Reverend McCullough can be contacted at 217-766-8735. Danville Police can be contacted at 217-431-2250.