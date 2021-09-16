Danville Police: Teenager shot in leg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after they said a teenager was shot in the leg Thursday morning.

In a news release, Commander Joshua Webb said officers were called around 10:30 a.m. to an area along Tillman Street. They received a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old girl was shot in the lower leg. She told officers she had been walking in the alleyway near Tillman and Main streets when she heard a gun shot and was then hit in the leg. She did not see who shot the gun.

The girl was taken to the hospital. Her wound was considered non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.