Danville Police: Teenager hurt after boyfriend accidentally shoots gun in apartment

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager was hurt after being shot along Clay Street, according to Danville Police.

In a news release, Commander Joshua Webb said officers responded to an area near West Clay and North Sheridan streets around 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old girl who had been shot in her chest.

The girl told police she was in her apartment with her boyfriend when she heard a loud noise; that’s when she realized she had been shot. She was taken to the hospital.

After further investigation, police found out the girl’s 16-year-old boyfriend accidentally shot the gun inside her apartment; resulting in her getting hurt.

Danville Police arrested the boy for reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated UUW- under 21 years old. Officers were also able to find the gun.

Investigators are still working to find out how the teenager got the gun.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.