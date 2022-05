DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are seeking help to find a missing woman.

The 36-year-old woman, Olivia Romero, was last seen late Saturday night wearing a black t-shirt and black yoga pants.

Her car was also later spotted near an airport in Matteson.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County crime stoppers at 217-446-tips.