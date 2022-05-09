DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are looking for a missing woman and they need your help to find her.

Officers said Abbie Brandenburg was last seen around 8 p.m. on May 5. They stated traffic cameras caught her going north over Lake Vermilion on the Denmark Road Bridge.

“She has been having some mental health issues and we do not suspect foul play,” said officers. She did not have cash and she has not used her credit card.

If you have any information about Brandenburg’s location, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.