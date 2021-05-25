Danville Police respond to two overnight shooting incidents

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating two shooting incidents from early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Commander Joshua Webb said they responded to an area near the Public Safety Building around 2 a.m. after a man told them he had been shot. He told officers he was in the parking lot waiting to talk to an officer.

Webb said the victim was a 22-year-old Fithian man. When police got to him, they saw he had a wound on the back of his head.

The man told officers he had been arguing with his girlfriend and was leaving an area along North Beard Street when he heard several gunshots. He said his vehicle was hit and he was also struck in the back of the head. It was later determined that his wound was caused by shrapnel. It was not considered life-threatening, according to Webb.

The victim said he did not see who shot at him, but he saw a silver-colored vehicle leaving the area at the time. No suspect information is currently available.

Shortly after officers responded to that incident, they were called to the area of Fowler Avenue and East Fairchild Street. They received a report that someone had been shot.

When police got on scene, they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the hand. He told officers he was walking near Moore and Fairchild streets when he heard a gunshot and was then hit in the hand. He said he did not see who shot him. His wound was considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.