DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in serious condition after a shooting happened Friday morning.

Danville Police went to an area on Main Street and Jackson Street at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday in response to a report of shots fired.

According to police, a responding officer observed a maroon-colored Chevrolet Equinox leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle as it arrived at the OSF emergency room where it was discovered that the vehicle contained a victim of a shooting. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old Danville man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Several witnesses told police they saw a gold or brown colored SUV pull up next to the victim’s Chevrolet Equinox and an occupant of the SUV began firing shots into the victim’s vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound in the area of Main Street and Collett Street.

At this time, the victim is still receiving treatment for his wounds and is listed in serious condition.

Police said no other injuries were reported during this incident and no further suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.