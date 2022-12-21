DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said a 65-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night.

The crash happened in front of the Meijer gas station on North Vermilion Street. Responding officers found the victim laying in the roadway and had him taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers said witnesses told them that the victim was hit as he was trying to cross Vermilion. The driver of the car that hit the man was not hurt and was able to drive the car away from the scene. The driver was not ticketed.

The crash remains under investigation by Danville Police.