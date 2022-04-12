DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hurt after a shooting happened just before midnight.

Danville Police were dispatched to the intersection of Fowler Avenue and Clyman Lane at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. He was quickly taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said they found multiple shell casings in the area of the 900 block of Fowler Avenue.

No one else was hurt, according to the most up-to-date reports from Danville Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.