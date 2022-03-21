DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said a man was hurt after a shooting Sunday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near Kansas Avenue and Baumgart Street. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop and found a 46-year-old man in the car who had been shot in the leg and shoulder area. He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim told officers he was at home when he heard someone outside his door. When he checked outside, he saw a masked man, who then began shooting at him.

The investigation is still on-going, and anyone with information about the crime should call either Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.