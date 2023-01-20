DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old girl died early Thursday morning from a supposed fall down a flight of stairs.

Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers were notified of a girl with serious injuries at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center just after midnight on Thursday. Despite doctor’s efforts to provide treatment, the girl was unresponsive and ultimately died from her injuries. Preliminary medical reports suggest blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

Webb said the girl’s family members told officers she was injured after falling down the stairs at her home. Danville Police are investigating the incident and the nature of the girl’s injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who can provide information about what happened is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.