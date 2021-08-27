Danville Police investigate deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after they said a 21-year-old man was shot to death on Thursday night.

In a news release, Sergeant Eric Olson said officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to a residence along Bremer Avenue. When they got there, they found the man had been shot in his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Danville Police are continuing to investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (217) 431-2250. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.