DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An eight-month pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after being the victim of a shooting near the corner of Cleveland and South Bowman Avenue Tuesday night.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene at approximately 9:20 p.m. they discovered that the 21-year-old had been shot several times. Officers also located several shell casings outside of the residence.

The status of mother and her child will be updated as police learn more details.

Anyone with information about the incident should call either Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.