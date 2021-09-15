Danville Police investigate after man shot Tuesday morning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Tuesday morning.

In a news release, Commander Joshua Webb said officers were called around 10:45 a.m. to an area near Lincoln Park along English Street for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found out a 39-year-old man– who had been shot– showed up at the hospital. His wound was not considered life-threatening.

The man told officers he had been sitting in his car at Lincoln Park when he was shot in the arm. He also told police he did not know the victim and then became uncooperative.

After talking with neighbors, officers’ early investigation indicated the victim went to the park to meet with someone. During that meeting, the man was shot and the suspect ran away. The suspect was described as a male in his late teens or early twenties. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans and running northbound near Grant and English streets.

Officers are continuing to investigate this crime. Anyone with information about this is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.