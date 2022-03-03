DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is now accepting applications for both experienced and entry-level police officers to join the force.
The DPD is increasing its number of sworn officers to 70 and is interested in “those who not only believe that they can make a positive difference but those who have the courage to step forward and carry it out.”
All entry-level officer candidates must be between 21 and 35 years old, have a valid driver’s license and be eligible to carry a gun in the State of Illinois. They must also have a high school diploma or GED with at least 30 accredited college hours. Candidates will be required to pass a physical agility, written test, oral interview, medical and psychological testing.
Qualified lateral-transfer officers must be certified by the Illinois Police Training Board as a certified Police Officer or have the equivalent certification from another state. Officers must be in good standing with their current department or left their previous department in good standing.
Hired officers will receive a starting salary of $65,000 during field training and over $72,000 after. Benefits include health, dental and life insurance, 12 paid sick days per year with accrual, 10 paid holidays, up to 30 days of vacation, an annual clothing allowance of $1200, court pay and a pension plan.
Positions are available in the following divisions and units:
- Patrol Division
- Criminal Investigations Division
- Problem Oriented Policing Unit
- Community Housing Unit
- Special Crimes Unit
- Drug Task Force
- Emergency Response Unit
- Firearms Instruction Cadre
- Field Training Unit
- Critical Incident Unit
- Hostage Negotiators
- Crime Scene Unit
- School Resource Officers
- Domestic Violence Officer
- Community Liaison Officer
- K9 Unit
- Defensive Tactics
All special assignments are merit-based.
Applications, required supplement packets and additional instructions can be found on the city website, at Danville City Hall or at the Public Safety Building. Applications are due March 31.