DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department is now accepting applications for both experienced and entry-level police officers to join the force.

The DPD is increasing its number of sworn officers to 70 and is interested in “those who not only believe that they can make a positive difference but those who have the courage to step forward and carry it out.”

All entry-level officer candidates must be between 21 and 35 years old, have a valid driver’s license and be eligible to carry a gun in the State of Illinois. They must also have a high school diploma or GED with at least 30 accredited college hours. Candidates will be required to pass a physical agility, written test, oral interview, medical and psychological testing.

Qualified lateral-transfer officers must be certified by the Illinois Police Training Board as a certified Police Officer or have the equivalent certification from another state. Officers must be in good standing with their current department or left their previous department in good standing.

Hired officers will receive a starting salary of $65,000 during field training and over $72,000 after. Benefits include health, dental and life insurance, 12 paid sick days per year with accrual, 10 paid holidays, up to 30 days of vacation, an annual clothing allowance of $1200, court pay and a pension plan.

Positions are available in the following divisions and units:

Patrol Division

Criminal Investigations Division

Problem Oriented Policing Unit

Community Housing Unit

Special Crimes Unit

Drug Task Force

Emergency Response Unit

Firearms Instruction Cadre

Field Training Unit

Critical Incident Unit

Hostage Negotiators

Crime Scene Unit

School Resource Officers

Domestic Violence Officer

Community Liaison Officer

K9 Unit

Defensive Tactics

All special assignments are merit-based.

Applications, required supplement packets and additional instructions can be found on the city website, at Danville City Hall or at the Public Safety Building. Applications are due March 31.