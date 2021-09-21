Danville Police help man after mental health crisis

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said Memorial Bridge was shut down for an hour after they responded to a man having a mental health crisis.

In a news release, Commander Joshua Webb said they responded to the bridge along Gilbert Street. When they got there, they found a 19-year-old Catlin boy who was feeling suicidal. He had a knife to his stomach and was on the outside ledge of the bridge. He was threatening to hurt himself.

Members of the Danville Police Crisis Intervention Team to talk to him. Eventually, he agreed to drop the knife and safely get off of the bridge. He was brought to a facility to receive mental health treatment.